|
|
Beverly Smith Nix, age 70, of Lewisville, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born June 21, 1949 in Malvern, Arkansas to Dewey and Helen Porterfield Smith. Over the years Mrs. Nix enjoyed working at Malvern Daily Record, Lewisville Public Schools and Hope Public Schools.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Nix; father in law, John Nix; mother in law, Sarah Nix; three sister in laws, Lucille Nix, Inez Barolia and Helen Brown and two brother in laws, Paul Nix and Raymond Nix.
She is survived by three brothers, James Smith and wife, Brenda, Charles Smith and wife Charlotte all of Malvern, AR and Robert Smith and wife, Lynda of Hot Springs, AR; two sisters, Louise Rush and husband Jim Bo of Collins, MS and Judy Pikey and husband, Gene of Malvern, AR; brother in law, James Nix of Lonoke, AR; three sister in laws, Doris Nix Jennings of Tool, TX, Dorothy Cutchall and husband, Charles "Shorty" of Lewisville, AR and Joyce Jordan of Texarkana, TX; thirty nieces and nephews; forty-two great nieces and nephews; thirty-four great great nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Graveside services will be held 3PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Wilson Cemetery Lewisville, AR with Bro. Mike Turner officiating under the direction of A.O. Smith Funeral Homes. Visitation will be 1PM-2:30PM at the Thomas Street Chapel.
Memorial can be made to First Baptist Church of Stamps.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 7, 2020