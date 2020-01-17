|
|
Beverly "Diane" Williams, age 67 of Malvern, died Monday evening, January 13, 2020 in Little Rock. She was born in Malvern on July 27, 1952 to Manuel Doss and Ruby Garner Doss. Reared and educated in Malvern, she was a retired paraprofessional
reading aid at Malvern Elementary School, and worked many years at First Baptist Church Children's Center. Diane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and treasured spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed working in her flower beds, helping her husband build birdhouses, and working all types of puzzles. Diane was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Williams of Malvern, to whom she was married on December 31, 1970 in Hot Springs; by her children, Jennifer Burks (Andrew), Amy Clements (Jeremy), and Wendy Folds (J. R.), all of Malvern; her parents, Manuel and Ruby Doss of Malvern; two brothers, Ricky Doss (Theresa), and Dennis Doss (Sherri), of Malvern; seven grandchildren, Alicia Hughes (Cody), Deven Clements (Mary), Daniel Riggan, Olivia and A. J. Kidder, Caroline and Mary Kate Folds; by five great-grandchildren, Cannon and Lakeley Hughes, Ellie and Genevieve Clements, and Braxton Riggan; by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; and by two longtime friends, Lori Voss and Charlesa Black.
Diane was also preceded in death by a grandson, Bo Dillon Kidder.
The family will receive friends at J. A. Funk Funeral Home on Friday evening, January 17, 2020 from five until seven o' clock.
Funeral service will be at one o' clock Saturday afternoon, January 18, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Brother Billy Bartlett officiating. Interment will follow in Shadowlawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kinney and Charlesa Black, Deven Clements, Daniel Riggan, Tommy Overton, and John Doss.
Online condolences may be made via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 16, 2020