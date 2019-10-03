|
Bill Files Jr. 86, of Hot Springs, Ark., went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. He was born June 24, 1933, to the late WH and Vera Files. Bill was a 1951 graduate of Lakeside High School. He married the love of his life, Betty Parker Files, on June 24, 1952.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mae Pryor, Leola Files and Cleo Files; brother, Hansel Files; great-grandson, Cole Paine and great-granddaughter, Riley Paine.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Betty Files; daughter, Belinda Meadows and husband, Jerry of Hot Springs, Ark.; son, Danny Files and wife Vickie, of Magnet Cove, Ark.; son, Tracy Files and wife Nita, of Fort Smith, Ark.; seven grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Crossgate Church with a celebration of Bill's life immediately following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Rob Young officiating.
Interment will be at Files Cemetery.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 3, 2019