Bill Williams, age 92 of Malvern, went to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, April 30, 2020 from his residence. He was born in Rolla, Arkansas on November 15, 1927, the youngest of five children, to the late Arthur Williams and Emma Funk Williams. Reared and educated in Lono, Bill was a United States Navy veteran, and served in the National Guard for nine years. He retired from Reynolds Metals Company after 38 years with the company. Bill was a member of Damascus Missionary Baptist Church, and was a charter member of Harp Missionary Baptist Church. He was a 32degree mason and received the Pillar of Solomon award in 2006 at Bethlehem Lodge, where he was a member for over 50 years. He was also a 50-year member of Star of Bethlehem Eastern Star; a member of V.F.W. and Malvern Senior Adult Center; AARP, and Reynolds Retirees.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Cunningham Williams, to whom he was married on January 15, 1949, at the home of Brother Clarence Floyd; his daughter, Bonnie Williams Attwood and husband, Richard Bearden; daughter-in-law, Brenda Williams; his brother, A. J. Williams; five grandchildren, Kerri Gross (Lance), Tony Attwood (Jamie), Chase Attwood, Erik Williams (Teneka), Amber Williams; three great-grandchildren, Will Gross, Gaby Gross, and Kitley Attwood; and a very special friend, Don Elliott.
Bill was also preceded in death by his son, Wendell Williams; two brothers, Roy Williams and Waymon Williams; sister, Marcell Heinley; and son-in-law, Fred Attwood.
A graveside service will be held at ten o'clock on Monday morning, May 4, 2020 at Lono Cemetery with Brothers Brad Warren and Ricky Poyner officiating, and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill's grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and good friend, Don Elliott.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Cunningham Williams, to whom he was married on January 15, 1949, at the home of Brother Clarence Floyd; his daughter, Bonnie Williams Attwood and husband, Richard Bearden; daughter-in-law, Brenda Williams; his brother, A. J. Williams; five grandchildren, Kerri Gross (Lance), Tony Attwood (Jamie), Chase Attwood, Erik Williams (Teneka), Amber Williams; three great-grandchildren, Will Gross, Gaby Gross, and Kitley Attwood; and a very special friend, Don Elliott.
Bill was also preceded in death by his son, Wendell Williams; two brothers, Roy Williams and Waymon Williams; sister, Marcell Heinley; and son-in-law, Fred Attwood.
A graveside service will be held at ten o'clock on Monday morning, May 4, 2020 at Lono Cemetery with Brothers Brad Warren and Ricky Poyner officiating, and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill's grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and good friend, Don Elliott.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020.