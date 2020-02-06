|
Billy "Zeke" "Papa" Henson, age 77, of Mayflower passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born December 4, 1942, in Malvern, the son of the late William Bruno and Fannie Sue Tucker Henson. Billy was a master electrician. He was president and founding member of Robbins Hunting Club and president of Rosedale Optimize Club. He enjoyed fishing and hunting but most importantly being around his family, especially his grandkids. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Joe "BJ" Henson and mother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Lillian Roland
Survivors, daughter, Cindy Ward (Allen) of Little Rock; mother of daughter, Reba Henson of Little Rock; sister, Martha Ann Eason McCarville (Richard) of Malvern; grandchildren, Billy "BJ" Wright (Mindy) of Little Rock and Kelly Ward (Amber) of Benton; great-grandchildren, Davis Henson Ward and Hunter Wright and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 8 at 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home with Brother Tom Strike officiating. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Billy "BJ" Wright, Kelly Ward, Allen Ward, Zane Hardage, Jason Hardage and Joe Joe Kacperski. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Burks, Robin Hill, Willard Harkins and George Penick.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 6, 2020