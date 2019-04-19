Billy Jack Harp (Paw Paw), age 80 of Malvern, died on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs. He was born at home on Stanley Street in Malvern on November 6, 1938 to the late Jack Earl Harp and Pauline Dickinson Harp. Reared and educated in Malvern and Central, he graduated Malvern High School in the class of 1956. Billy Jack began his working life at Clem Wholesale Grocers, then for Jordan and Gray Produce as a driver. In 1961 he started working as a utility man at Arkla Gas Company, moving up to the position of District Manager until his retirement in 1998. He was a 20 year member and past president of the Malvern Civitan Club, member and past president of Malvern Chamber of Commerce, tri-chairman of Malvern Brickfest, was a volunteer fireman for the Malvern Fire Department for 23 years, lifetime member of Friends of the Library, and volunteered at the Malvern Senior Center for many years. He enjoyed reading, woodworking, fishing, and traveling. Billy Jack was a Baptist. He was the widower of the late Gertie Ann Lucy Harp, to whom he was married on December 12, 1981. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2014.

He is survived by his children, Damon Harp (Mary Ann) of North Little Rock, Shane Harp (Verna), of Malvern, Laura Faulkner of New Mexico, Renee Howerton (Kenny), and Caline Hathcock (Mark) all of Malvern; grandchildren, John Luttrell, Andrew Harp, Wayne Bonds (Ashley), Dillon Petty, Leah Sanders (John), Ashley Luttrell, Caitlin Howerton, and Tiffany Whitley (Neil); 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jean Campos and Linda Cargile, both of Malvern.

Also preceding him in death was a son, Bill Hamilton.

The family will receive friends at J. A. Funk Funeral Home on Monday evening, April 22, 2019 from six until eight o'clock.

Graveside services will be on Tuesday morning at ten o'clock in the Magnet Cove Cemetery with Brother Joe Cook officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mary Cheatham Malvern/Hot Spring County Library.

Online condolences may be made via jafunkfuneralhome.com. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary