Billy Joe Holmes age 81 of Malvern passed away October 18, 2020. He was born July 12, 1939, in Malvern to Otis Wilburn and Meautie Elizabeth Murphy Holmes. Billy was retired from Acme Brick and retired in 2005. He was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the Red X Hunting Club. He was a United States Navy Veteran and loved to hunt, fish, and running his dogs at camp. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by brothers: Jim (Jane Anna) Holmes, Otis (Eva) Holmes, sisters: Della Mae (Conway) Draper and Gladys (Douglas Griffin.
Survivors include his wife Kay Holmes to whom he married on July 31, 1978, brothers: Homer Holmes of Malvern, Walter (Laura) Holmes of Arlington TX, sisters: Mary Gibbs of Benton, Judy (Mike) Wallace of Benton, and Dorothy (Kenneth) Tankersley of Heath TX and had a special relationship with his nieces and nephews: Brooke, Robert and Steve Wallace.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 22 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will be held Friday, October 23 at 10:00am at Oakridge Cemetery with Brother Scott Efird officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Hot Spring County.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.