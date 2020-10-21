1/1
Billy Joe Holmes
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Joe Holmes age 81 of Malvern passed away October 18, 2020. He was born July 12, 1939, in Malvern to Otis Wilburn and Meautie Elizabeth Murphy Holmes.  Billy was retired from Acme Brick and retired in 2005.  He was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the Red X Hunting Club.  He was a United States Navy Veteran and loved to hunt, fish, and running his dogs at camp.  Other than his parents he was preceded in death by brothers: Jim (Jane Anna) Holmes, Otis (Eva) Holmes, sisters: Della Mae (Conway) Draper and Gladys (Douglas Griffin.
 
Survivors include his wife Kay Holmes to whom he married on July 31, 1978, brothers: Homer Holmes of Malvern, Walter (Laura) Holmes of Arlington TX, sisters: Mary Gibbs of Benton, Judy (Mike) Wallace of Benton, and Dorothy (Kenneth) Tankersley of Heath TX and had a special relationship with his nieces and nephews: Brooke, Robert and Steve Wallace.
 
Visitation will be Thursday, October 22 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
 
Graveside Service will be held Friday, October 23 at 10:00am at Oakridge Cemetery with Brother Scott Efird officiating. 
 
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Hot Spring County.
 
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved