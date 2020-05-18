Blake Ligon Offutt passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2020 at the age of 6 at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs following an accident.
Blake was born in Tampa, Florida on May 2, 2014 to Heather Offutt and Will Killoren. He was currently enrolled in Mrs. Blackstead's Kindergarten class at Lakeside Primary School, after graduating from Little Bitty City's care.
Blake brought joy into the lives of everyone who knew him with his big laugh and boundless energy. He loved derby cars, monster trucks, dance parties in the kitchen, snuggling with his dogs Buddy and Lucky (but not his fish!), coloring, and drawing. Blake never met a worm or snail he didn't love. His favorite foods were cupcakes and candy. He was eager to grow up to become a fireman and often asked thoughtful questions about how he could become one, and wanted to know what it was really like fighting fires. He loved all animals, though his ultimate goal for the future was to own 12 dogs and a giraffe.
Blake recently celebrated his sixth birthday with all the ice cream, hamburger, and tater tots he could eat, followed by a blanket pile on the couch and a movie with his mommy and dogs. Blake's family will always remember his sweet nature and how quick he was to give the biggest hugs possible and tell you he loved you.
Blake deeply loved and was loved by his family and is sorrowfully missed by all who knew him, especially his Mommy; his best big sister Madison Offutt; grandparents Paul "Dae" Offutt and Alice Kay "Ammie" Offutt; grandmother Kat "Nina" Scranton; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, caregivers, and friends.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on May 18 at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home in Hot Springs, and will be live streamed on Caruth-Hale's Facebook page. Pastor Wade Overturf of Twin Lakes Baptist Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Arkansas Blood Institute or the ASPCA.
Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020.