Bob Hale, age 78 of Glen Rose, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 20, 1942 in Bauxite, Arkansas to the late Charlie Hale and Mabel Mangum Hale. Reared and educated in Bauxite, he retired from ALCOA after 30 years of employment with the company. Bob was a member of Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School and served as song leader for many years. He was a talented guitar player and prolific writer of gospel music, even cutting a CD of his works. Bob loved to garden and fish for crappie. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Bob was known by a select few as "Author Unknown"
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Rabou Hale, to whom he was married on June 8, 1968 in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming; two sons, Roy Hale (Melanie) of Malvern, and Billy Hale (Beth)of Glen Rose; a sister, Janie Westbrook (Gerald) of Haskell; by two grandchildren, Logan and Preston Hale; and by several nieces and nephews.
Bob was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Rogers, and a brother, Charles Hale.
His funeral was on Sunday afternoon, November 22, 2020 at three o'clock at Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Brothers Todd Bray and Don McCutcheon officiating. A visitation began at the church at two-thirty.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Adult Sunday School Class of Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church, and Logan and Preston Hale.
A special thanks from the family goes to Elite Hospice for their loving care of Bob.
Memorials may be made in honor of Bob to the fellowship hall at 2382 Reyburn Creek Rd, Malvern, AR 72104.
