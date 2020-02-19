|
Bismarck, AR - Bobbie Jean Matlock Anderson, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Feb. 16th.
Bobbie leaves her three children, Ronnie Joe Anderson and his wife, Nancy of Arkadelphia, AR, Kay Lynn Burton and her husband, Shane of Bismarck, AR, and Kyle Jackson Anderson and his wife, Vicki of Denison, TX; four grandchildren, Matthew Francis of Russellville, AR, Aaron Bell and his wife, Jennifer (Ottinger) of Hot Springs, AR, Collin Anderson and his wife, Heather of Princeton, TX, and Drew Anderson and his wife, Natalie of Tyler, TX; three great grandchildren, Jon and Sara Francis and Taylor Bell; her nieces and nephew, Kathy Jones and her husband, Rod of Lady Lakes, FL, Tammy Catlett and her husband, Glen of Malvern, AR, Kenny Matlock and his wife, Carla of Howe, OK, and Shawna Oliver and her husband, Wes of Bismarck, AR; and one brother, Larry Matlock and his wife, Sandy (Sanders) of Bismarck, AR. She is predeceased by husband, Clayton Jackson Anderson, her mother, Leecy Allen Matlock and her father, Earl Matlock.
Bobbie was a life-long member of DeRoche Missionary Baptist Church in Bismarck. Prior to working for Wal-Mart in the Fabric department where she loved talking about her favorite past time of sewing, she worked beside her husband Jack at Anderson Ford Tractor Co., Clark County Livestock Auction, and Anderson Catfish Restaurant. Her life was centered around faith and family. She would often be found reading her Bible and her many cookbooks.
Family and friends will honor and remember Bobbie's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Tuesday, Feb.18th from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home, 517 Clay Street in Arkadelphia. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 19th at 10:00 a.m. at DeRoche Missionary Baptist Church, 939 Hwy 128, in Bismarck. Burial will follow at DeRoche Cemetery, Bismarck. Visit our online guestbook at www.ruggleswilcox.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the DeRoche Missionary Baptist Building Fund, 939 Hwy 128, in Bismarck, AR 71929.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2020