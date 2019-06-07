Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Bobby Clyde Scott


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobby Clyde Scott Obituary
Bobby Clyde "Bob" Scott, age 63 of Malvern passed away Monday June 3, 2019. He was born July 4, 1955, in St. Joe, Arkansas to the late Wayne R. and Myrtle Mae Peoples Scott. He worked in construction and was a Christian. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne R. Scott.
Survivors include his wife of twenty years, Jennifer Adcock Scott, his mother, Myrtle Scott, sons, Bobby Wayne Scott, Bobby Patrick Scott (wife Megan) of Malvern, Mathew Wayne Scott (wife Carmen) of California, brother, Gerald Bert Scott of Malvern, Sisters, Kay Jackson (husband Russell) of Malvern, Carolyn Sawyer (husband Chuck) of Lead Hill, AR, and Glenda Hulsey of Alpena, Arkansas, his mother Myrtle Scott, six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 7, 2019
