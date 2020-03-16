|
Bobby Murl Williams, 79, of Malvern passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Bobby was born to the late A.B. Williams and Elsie Gilbert Williams on May 28, 1940, in Brown Springs, AR. In his younger years he served our nation in the Army National Guard. He graduated Ouachita High School in 1958 and was also a Little League Baseball Coach. Bobby was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Brenda Williams; his children, Chris (Brigette) Williams, and Cathy Schultz; his sister, Ruthie (Marvin) McDaniel, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many other loved ones who will truly miss him.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 am Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Atkinson Chapel with Brother Jeff Efird officiating. Pallbearers will be Brett, Tyler, Brett, John, Dale and Terry. Honorary Pallbearers are Taryn, Ashley, Mason, Brantlee, Tripp, Dawsyn, and Madison. Interment follow at Ouachita Cemetery in Donaldson.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 14, 2020