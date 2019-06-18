Bobby Verlin Fowler, age 87, of Malvern passed from this life on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Encore Healthcare Center in Malvern. He was born July 13, 1931 in Friendship, the son of the late Lloyd V. and Neoma E. Pringle Fowler. Bobby was retired from Union Pacific Railroad. He was a member of Park Hill Baptist Church. Bobby enjoyed farming, tending to his cattle in his free time.

Survivors are his wife, Anna Frank Vanlandingham Fowler of Friendship, one sister, Janice Neely of North Carolina, one nephew, Gary Neely of North Carolina, three nieces, Cindy (Jim) Taylor of Cabot, Vicky Whitley of Little Rock, and Tammy (Greg) Harrison of Chicago.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Park Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Boggs officiating.

Visitation will be held at Park Hill from 10:00 AM until service time on Thursday.

Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander at 2:30 PM on Thursday.

Memorials may be to Park Hill Baptist Church, 3163 Hollywood Rd, Arkadelphia, AR 71923.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 18, 2019