Bonnie Jean Farrell Burris, known affectionately as B. B., age 91 of Malvern, died June 8, 2019, at Encore Healthcare and Rehab. She was born on April 11, 1928, in Malvern to the late Ben Farrell and Ruth Jordan Farrell. Reared and educated in Malvern, she and her husband co-owned and operated Mitchell's Model Market for 29 years. She was the widow of the late Mitchell Alvin Burris, to whom she was married on October 11, 1945, in Malvern. They were married for just over 73 years when he preceded her in death on December 7, 2018. Bonnie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed sharing her recipes with friends. Bonnie also loved to garden, sew, and paint.

She leaves behind her two sons, Mike Burris and his wife, Marion, and Mark Burris and his wife, Sue, all of Malvern; five grandchildren, Alex Burris (Summer), Adrianne Burris, Amy Haynes (Chad), Erin Tuggle (Jay), and Erica Finkbeiner (Scott); seven great-grandchildren, Olivia Haynes, Jocelyn Haynes, Anika Haynes, Dylan Tuggle, Ethan and Will Burris, and Heaven Finkbeiner; and by one brother, Richard Farrell of New York.

Bonnie was also preceded in death by a brother, Nolen Farrell, and her step-father, J. A. "Gussie" Manning.

The family will receive friends at J. A. Funk Funeral Home on Thursday evening, June 13, 2019, from six until eight o'clock.

Her funeral will be held at ten o'clock Friday morning, June 14, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with Reverends Mike Fikes and Courtney Bacon-Latina officiating. Entombment will follow at Rockport Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Pallbearers will be Scott Finkbeiner, Jay Tuggle, Chad Haynes, Alex Burris, Danny Morrison, and David Burris.

Honorary pallbearers are Marvin Blair and Donald Tanner.

Memorials are requested to the or Arkansas Hospice.

Special thanks from the family go to all the caregivers, doctors, and staffs at The Crossing, Arkansas Hospice, and Encore Healthcare and Rehab.

