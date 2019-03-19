Bonnie Jean Stanley, age 99, of Malvern, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born on September 21, 1919 in the Beaton Community near Bismarck, to the late Lee Dixon and Maggie Ashley Dixon. Receiving her education in the Bismarck school district, she was a lifetime resident of Hot Spring County. She was the widow of the late Fenton Stanley, a Malvern attorney, to whom she was married on September 7, 1940 in Bismarck, Arkansas. He preceded her in death in 2000. Bonnie was a member of First United Methodist Church of Malvern and the Hot Spring County Historical Society.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean Anne Tabor of Springdale; her granddaughter, Julie Wright and her husband, Aaron of Rogers; her grandson, Stan Tabor of Little Rock; and three great-grandchildren, Maggie, Nora, and Sophia.

Bonnie was also preceded in death by a sister, Estene Ford

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon in the chapel of J. A. Funk Funeral Home with Reverend Bruce Bennett officiating. Private family interment will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary