Bonnie Lashlee Smoke passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. Bonnie was born, in Malvern, to Ernest and Dona Tallent Lashlee on June 23, 1928. Bonnie worked at Hot Spring County Memorial Hospital for several years. She enjoyed camping and fishing. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, W.R. (Dude) Smoke and five brothers and one sister.
Survivors are her daughter, Diann Orr (David) of Malvern; son, Shayne Smoke (Tina) of Louisiana; granddaughters, Brandi Jones (Chris) of Malvern, Shannon Smoke (Jaris Byers) of Texas; grandson, Philip Orr (Jennifer) of Malvern and great grandson, Travis Jones (Mackenzie Murrell) of Malvern.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, November 18 at Rockport Cemetery with Brother Doug Clements officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockport Cemetery Fund, PO Box 182, Malvern, AR 72104.
Special thanks to the staff at The Crossing for the excellent care given during the last 2 years.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.