Bonnie Lou Young, 71, of Bismarck, passed away on March 1, 2020. She was born on March 6,1948, in Monroe, LA to William and Amy Brent Sullivan.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Chester Freeman.
Bonnie is survived by her son; James Davis, daughters; Chesterina Hernandez, and Cristina Kain, a sister; Dena Grauer, also six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Oakridge Cemetery with Bro. Dale Allen officiating.
Guests may leave a condolence at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 3, 2020