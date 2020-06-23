Bonnie Ruth (Ross) Burrow, age 80 of Poyen passed away Sunday June 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 19, 1939 in Willow, Arkansas the daughter of Wesley Crose and Pauline May Walton Fite. She attended Ashland High School in Louisiana. She married Troy F. Ross on June 10, 1958 in Houston, TX. Bonnie was a homemaker and a member of the Poyen Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and being with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 31 years, Troy F. Ross, one son-in-law, Stephen Dale Roach, and Great-grandson, Syrus Gutierrez.
Survivors are daughters, Penny Bonnette (Ross) Roach of Greenville, TX., and Patty Sue (Ross) May (husband Franklin May Jr.) of Poyen, four granddaughters, Hollie Gutierrez of Greenville, Chasity Wallace (husband Jay) of Glen Rose, Felicia Luna (husband Jeremy) of Greenville, and Leslie Cordell (husband Andrew) of Malvern, Nine Great-grandchildren, Lane, Tiger, Austin, Chloe, Kassie, Jaxon, Halle, Thatcher, and Jace, Five brothers and one sister, Truman Fite (wife Mary), Shirley Kervin (husband J.C.), Junior Fite (wife Penny), Kenny Fite (wife Judy) Jerry Fite (the late Ann Fite), and Terry Fite (wife Irma) and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
A walk through visitation will be Tuesday, June 23, from 4-8PM with family time from 6-8PM. COVID 19 Directives should be followed.
Funeral services will be immediate family only with Brothers Steve Franklin and James Green officiating and a public graveside service at 3:00PM at New Hope #1 Cemetery in Rolla, AR on County Road 55 off of HWY 222 with Brother Kevin Spurlin officiating.
Pallbearers are Paul, Troy, David, Shane and Steven Fite and Kevin Connor. Honorary Pallbearers are Chris Fite and Lloyd Jordan.
A special thanks to Arkansas Hospice for all the love and care shown during this time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Our Promise Cancer Foundation. Online www.ourpromise.info or mail at 133 Harmony Park Circle, Hot Springs, AR 71913 in memory of Bonnie (Ross) Burrow.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.