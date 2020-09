Bonnie Witham, age 72 of Malvern, Arkansas, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born March 11, 1948 in Malvern, Arkansas to Dink Glenn Gray & Augusta (Gelvin) Gray. Bonnie loved gardening and dearly loved and cherished her family and grandchildren and was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Church.Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, Dink Gray and Augusta Gray and a daughter, Penny Holleman Yates, her brothers, James E Gray, Dean Franklin Gray, and Jack Gray; her sisters, Betty Cunningham Hill and Katie May Gray.Survivors are, her husband Jesse Witham; her son, Christopher Dale Holleman; her daughter, Kimberly Ann Overton and her four grandchildren.Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Lono Cemetery with Graveside services starting at 2:00 P.M. at Lono Cemetery.Arrangements are entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern, Arkansas. Guest may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net