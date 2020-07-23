1/1
Brenda Irene (Felty) Stafford
1952 - 2020
Brenda Irene (Felty) Stafford, of Donaldson, passed away July 21, 2020, at CHI St. Vincent's in Hot Springs, Arkansas.  Brenda was born in Malvern to the late Ernest Edward "Pete" and Elsie Sue (Tucker) Felty on October 11, 1952.  She married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Stafford, on June 23, 1972; having just celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. Brenda owned and operated Country Cut & Curl in Donaldson for many years and later retired to work in food service at the Ouachita Public Schools.  She was a member of Harmony Primitive Baptist Church. Brenda had a servant's heart and loved to cook for her neighbors and friends.   
She was preceded in death by her parents of the Central community in Malvern; both her father and mother-in-law, Dallas and Betty Stafford, of Donaldson, and a brother-in-law, Jim Melton, of Lono, Arkansas.    
Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband, Jerry Stafford; one daughter, Amy (Jimmy) Norman of the Midway Community; and one son, Jeremy (Jenny) Stafford, of Donaldson.  Brenda adored her five grandchildren, Mason (Alexis) Norman; Gracie Norman; Skylar (Donovan Jones) Stafford; Josie Stafford and Sloan Stafford.  Recently, she became a great grandmother with the birth of Luke Norman.  She leaves behind four siblings, Linda (Calvin) Collins; Joe (Jennifer) Felty, of Malvern; Nancy (the late Jim Melton) Melton, of Lono, Arkansas, Roger (Cindy) Felty of Little Rock;  and one brother-in-law, David (Carolyn) Stafford, of Donaldson.  She is also survived by a large number of nieces and nephews, of which she made laugh for years; and a host of special and dear friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday July 23, at Regency Funeral Home from 4-8 pm with family there from 6-8pm.
Funeral Services will be held at Harmony Primitive Baptist Church on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10 a.m., officiated by Elder Neil Phelan of Harmony Primitive Baptist Church and Bro. Fred Etheridge, of Midway MBC.  Burial will follow in Ouachita Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her two (2) grandsons, Mason Norman and Skylar Stafford, and her nephews, Robert Collins, Christopher Collins, Jason Melton, Jesse Melton, Cory Felty, Landon Felty, and Wade Stafford.
Due to the health policies with COVID19, a mask will be mandatory for attendance at the funeral and visitation services.  Additionally, social distancing should be practiced. 
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Harmony Primitive Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
