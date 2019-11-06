|
Brenda Joyce Mitchell, 69, of Malvern passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, AR. She was born August 29, 1950 in the Smithton Community to Ona and Vivian Guinn Lock. Her father preceded her in death as well as three brothers, James, Brian, and Mark Anthony Lock, and a son-in-law, Thomas Schramski.
Brenda attended the Historic Wilson High School and was a 1969 graduate of Malvern High School. She continued her education by studying nursing and pursing other educational interests. A talented designer, Brenda was known for creating beautiful interiors and sporting stylish fashions. She loved flowers as well as fishing.
She was a member of the Alpha Gems Club, Wilson Reunion Committee, Tuggle Restoration Committee where she was former secretary, and active member of the Wilson Class of 1966.
Brenda married Nathaniel Mitchell and their union was blessed with a beautiful daughter and two handsome sons. She and her family attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
She was a former employee of Chamber Door and owner of Roots Nutrition. She retired from Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Those left to continue her legacy include her husband, Nathaniel Mitchell of Malvern; her mother, Vivian Lock of Malvern; her daughters, Mitzi (Kobie) Conner of Los Angeles, CA, and Christy Schramski of Tucson, AZ; her sons, Patrick (Tanika) Mitchell of Little Rock, and Boyce Mitchell of Malvern; her siblings, Charles Lock, Marcus Lock, and Carmen Bailey all of Malvern, and Penny Lock of Hot Springs Village; a special aunt loved as a sister, Betty (Harry) Sherman of Malvern; uncle, Clarence (Dicey) Lock of Tucson, AZ, ; Former Son-in-Law, Dr. Romeo Brooks; fifteen adorable grandchildren and eight beloved great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 522 S. Banks St. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 at the church.
The guest registry: http://www.carriganmemorial.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 6, 2019