OFC Brent William Perry Scrimshire reached his End of Watch on the evening of Tuesday, March 10, 2020, while serving the public in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Scrimshire, 33, a lifelong Malvern resident, was shot in the line of duty during a routine traffic stop. He was a Police Officer with the Hot Springs Police Department, where he had faithfully served that community for eight years.
Scrimshire was a reputable and honorable policeman who had the ability to diffuse volatile situations with just his words. Known to his fellow officers as "Scrim", Brent was loved by everyone on his shift and throughout the entire department. During his brief career in law enforcement, Brent earned recognition as 2016 Southwest Arkansas Officer of the Year, Garland County Officer of the Year, 2013 Hot Springs Police Department Rookie of the Year, and twice as Officer of the Quarter.
In addition to serving the public as a law enforcement officer, Brent was a loyal and loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend.
He was a 2004 graduate of Malvern High School and a 2009 graduate of Henderson State University. Before his calling to serve in uniform, Brent worked in construction alongside his dear friend and brother-in-law Rick Hodges. Upon finishing a degree in public administration, Brent served as an Arkansas State Probation Officer. He was a 2013-A graduate of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.
Brent was born April 13, 1986, in Malvern to Bill and Ann Scrimshire. Brent loved playing baseball throughout his youth. He was an active member of several All Star teams and made his own roster of lifelong friends along the way.
His father and closest friends often called him "Booster," and everyone who knew Brent adored him. Children looked up to him, peers respected him, and elders doted on him. He had a real knack for storytelling, and never had a shortage of stories to tell as there was never a dull moment when Brent was around.
He was an excellent cook, and hosted innumerable weekend gatherings at his home. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved driving his jet boat on the Ouachita River, hunting deer with his wife Rachel, and he celebrated the first weekend of September as Dove Day, hunting just behind his home with several friends each year.
Brent's other favorite holiday was Christmas. He was always the first to rise on Christmas morning and would wake his entire family well before sunrise so they could open the gifts under the large pine top he had cut weeks earlier.
Just beneath a gruff façade, you would find Brent was a caring, loving gentleman with a unique sense of humor. He was the nucleus of his group of friends and the life of any party. He loved drawing a crowd to his home, and it brought him great joy to simply hang out with loved ones at his Haltom Road home, whether it was on a porch, under a carport, at "The Barn", on the river, in the bottoms or anywhere in between.
But nothing brought Brent more joy than his babies, Wyatt and Riverlyn, who he endearingly called Little Man and Poo-Tock. After a decade of being an uncle, Brent was well primed to take on the role of Daddy. In 2013, Brent reconnected with Rachel Fitzhugh, a close friend in high school, and the two married on May 9, 2015. That October, Brent and Rachel became the proud parents of Wyatt, and Riverlyn entered their lives in June 2017. From that point on Brent and Rachel were not only proud parents, but busy ones. His family was his top priority and his most proud accomplishment.
Brent was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ralph Rainwater, of Manchester, grandfather, Perry Scrimshire of Malvern, and grandmother Lucile Wright of Little Rock.
In addition to his parents Bill and Ann Scrimshire, survivors include a wife of four years, Rachel Scrimshire; son, Wyatt William Perry Scrimshire; daughter, Riverlyn June Scrimshire; grandmother, Ima Rainwater, of Manchester; two sisters, Ronda Hodges and husband Rick, of Social Hill, and Natalie Scrimshire and husband Joe Phelps, of Arkadelphia; niece, Rowan Phelps, of Arkadelphia; in-laws, Rick and Reba Fitzhugh, of Malvern; brother-in-law, J.R. Fitzhugh, of Benton
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs, with visitation from 12 p.m. until service time. Brent will lie in rest at Regency Funeral Home on March 15, from 1-4 p.m. for people who cannot attend the funeral. Graveside services will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery following the funeral.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 13, 2020