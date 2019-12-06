|
|
Brett King Joyner, age 69 of Malvern passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born January 17, 1950 in Big Bear Lake, California to Lee Roy and Betty Jean Ratterree Joyner. He was a Malvern High School graduate Class of 1969, member of the Air National Guard, was an EMT, but most recently was a general contractor.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Robin Lee Yeargan.
Survivors include his brother, Jon Joyner of Malvern, Sisters, Chris Chandler (husband David) of Malvern, and Terry Gregory of Russellville and numerous nieces and nephews, and host of many friends.
No Services are planned at this time.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 7, 2019