Brian Keith Thompson aka "Shufffield or Shuff" in his 53rd season of life passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020, in St Louis, MO.
He was born August 7, 1966, in Hot Springs and was loved and nurtured by his mother, Nancy Thompson, and Frank Tops. He was the youngest of three brothers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Jordan Thompson (2018); his mother and bonus father, Nancy Thompson Dedmon (2019), and M.T. Dedmon (2006), and several close relatives.
Brian was a graduate of Hot Springs High School Class of 1984 where he excelled in football. He attended Bishop College in Dallas, TX. In his early years, he attended Nazarene Baptist Church. He later became a member of the Gospel Mission Church of God in Christ where he was ordained as a deacon. He had a longtime career with the Job Corps System in Royal, AR, Frenchburg, KY, and Puxico, MO.
Survivors include his children, Michael Jordon, and Monique (Lindaniel) West; brothers, Frank (Vanessa) Thompson, and Gregory (Claira) Thompson; his father, Frank Tops; his bonus and extended siblings, Kathryn (James) Bruton, Marilyn Hughes, Charlotte (John) Primm, Lorrie Harrison, Vance Dedmon, and Ronald Davis; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; a host of first cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends will also miss him dearly.
A walk-through visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, on the lawn of Greater St. Paul Baptist Church 497 Crescent Ave, Hot Springs, AR. Please bring your lawn chairs, umbrellas, and masks. The guest registry is at http//www.carriganmemorial.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services.
