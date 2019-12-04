Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
Brody Gearhart


2000 - 2019
Brody Gearhart Obituary
Brody Gearhart, age 19, of Malvern passed away Wednesday November 27, 2019. He was born January 25, 2000, in Benton, Arkansas to David Allen and Cathryn Kay Bennings Gearhart. He had worked for Elite Fencing and Iron and had been recently in construction with his dad. He had attended First Assembly of God in Poyen. Brody greatest love was spending time with his family especially his children.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Trevor Lee Gearhart, grandfather, Mel Gearhart and great-grandparents Bennings and Barnharts.
Survivors include his parents, David and Cathryn Gearhart, Fiancé, Hannah Oliver, son, Kayden Lee Gearhart, daughters, Blakley Elizabeth Fitzhugh, and Bristol Lane Gearhart, Sister, Megan Gearhart, and Megan's daughter, Karmyn Bogdanov and (Fiancé` Skye Bogdanov) all of Malvern, Grandparents, Dale and Janell Bennings, of Prattsville, Helen Schultz of Sacramento, California, Sister-in-law, Bonnie Gearhart of Malvern, Nieces, Ariel Gearhart, Nephew Draven Ray, and host of friends.
Visitation will be Friday, December 6, from 10am to 12 noon, at Regency Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 4, 2019
