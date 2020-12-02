Bruce Alan Cunningham, age 66, of Star City passed away November 30, 2020 at his home. He was born October 19, 1954 in Malvern to A.C. and Anna Bell Williams Cunningham Jr. Bruce was retired Captain from the Army National Guard after 22 years of service and served during Operation Desert Storm, retired RN from a hospital in Dumas and had worked at Cummins and Varner Correctional Units. Bruce was of the Baptist faith, loved his gardening, hunting, was a gun collector and beekeeping. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, John Gray and mother-in-law, Margaret Hughes.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Hughes Cunningham, to whom he married on December 24, 1975; sons, Brent Cunningham of Star City and Kevin (Felicia) Cunningham of Bismarck; daughter, Melissa (Alan) Cherry of Grady; grandchildren, Garrett Cherry, Caden Cherry and Brennan Cherry; sisters, Karen (Gary) Butler of Malvern, Evelyn Gray and Sherry (Harley) Breshears of Hot Springs.
Visitation will be Thursday December 3, from 12:30 to 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home with graveside service following at 2:30 pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Donaldson with Bro. Chase Reynolds officiating. Pallbearers will be Gary Butler, Harley Breshears, Ricky Hughes, Dean Hughes, Kevin Cunningham, Garrett Cherry, Caden Cherry, Brennan Cherry and Alan Cherry. Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Gray and Chris Gray. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association.
