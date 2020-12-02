1/1
Bruce Alan Cunningham
1954 - 2020
Bruce Alan Cunningham, age 66, of Star City passed away November 30, 2020 at his home.  He was born October 19, 1954 in Malvern to A.C. and Anna Bell Williams Cunningham Jr.  Bruce was retired Captain from the Army National Guard after 22 years of service and served during Operation Desert Storm,  retired RN from a hospital in Dumas and had worked at Cummins and Varner Correctional Units.  Bruce was of the Baptist faith, loved his gardening, hunting, was a gun collector and beekeeping.  He especially loved spending time with his grandkids.  Other than his parents he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, John Gray and mother-in-law, Margaret Hughes.
 
Survivors include his wife, Rita Hughes Cunningham, to whom he married on December 24, 1975; sons, Brent Cunningham of Star City and Kevin (Felicia) Cunningham of Bismarck; daughter, Melissa (Alan) Cherry of Grady; grandchildren, Garrett Cherry, Caden Cherry and Brennan Cherry; sisters, Karen (Gary) Butler of Malvern, Evelyn Gray and Sherry (Harley) Breshears of Hot Springs. 
 
Visitation will be Thursday December 3, from 12:30 to 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home with graveside service following at 2:30 pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Donaldson with Bro. Chase Reynolds officiating.  Pallbearers will be Gary Butler, Harley Breshears, Ricky Hughes, Dean Hughes, Kevin Cunningham, Garrett Cherry, Caden Cherry, Brennan Cherry and Alan Cherry.  Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Gray and Chris Gray.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association.
 
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
