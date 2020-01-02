|
Burta Nutt-Baker, age 95 of Malvern, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Arbor Oaks Healthcare and Rehab. She was born in Houston, Mississippi on February 3, 1924 to the late Louis Clark Taylor and Linnie Lelar Chaffin Taylor. Reared and receiving her early education in Mississippi, she attended nursing school in Pine Bluff, graduating as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Burta had been a resident of Malvern since 1948. She worked as an operating room nurse at the Malvern hospital for 46 years, assisting in countless surgical procedures. A member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, she was also involved in the Order of the Eastern Star. Burta loved to knit, crochet, and sew, and enjoyed tending her flower garden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years and the father of her children, Doyle Nutt.
She was the last survivor of a large family, outliving all eight of her siblings.
Her survivors include a daughter, Pat Rook of Malvern; a son, Doyle Thomas Nutt of Pueblo, Colorado; three grandchildren, Steve Rook, Bryan Nutt, and Ashley Earls; five great-grandchildren, Taylor Rook, Grayson Rook, Drake Earls, Brooklynn Earls, and Victoria Nutt.
Memorials are requested to an LPN scholarship at Arkansas State University, Three Rivers, (College of the Ouachitas), in Malvern, which will soon be set up in Burta's name.
At Burta's request there will be no services.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 2, 2020