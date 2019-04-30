Byron Adam Perkins age 35 of Friendship, Arkansas left this earth on April 26, 2019.

He was born December 12, 1983 in Hot Springs to Joe and Kathy McMahan Perkins. Byron lived a short life to the fullest and was taken from this life doing what he loved, fishing. He had a deep love for his family and friends, hunting, gardening and the outdoors. He worked a Alliance Rubber in Hot Springs for 15+ years in the shipping department. Byron was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church by currently attended Caney Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Ruth Perkins, and one cousin Russell Guy McMahan Golden.

He is survived by his wife of 4 years, Megan Klein Perkins, two sons, Raylan McMahan Perkins, 3 years of age and Wyatt Lamar Perkins, 5 months old, all of Friendship, his parents Joe and Kathy McMahan Perkins of Malvern, and one brother Jesse Perkins and his wife Katy and a nephew Gaius Perkins all of Barrington IL, his grandparents Louis and Wanda McMahan of Friendship and Calvin Perkins of Malvern, along with many relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday April, 30, from 5-7pm at Regency Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be Jon Collins, Adam Cordell, Josh McMahan and jay Loy. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and close friends.

