Rev. Calve Cooper age 82, of Redfield passed on, Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Calve attended school at AA Wilson High School in Malvern, AR.
He was a member of Davis Creek Baptist Church and a former pastor of Mt Zion Baptist Church, Grapevine, AR, and Shiloh Baptist Church, Sheridan, AR. He served as the Moderator for the Jefferson Spring District for 24 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Philistine Lambert Cooper; two daughters, Erica and Chandra Cooper; two sisters, Cloria Cooper Fletcher, and Palistine Cooper; one grandson, Jeffery Antwan Cooper.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Lula Jeanne Jones Cooper; his children, Jeffrey (Alfreda) Cooper, and Dedire (Kabsha) Fisher; six grandchildren, and one great-grandson; siblings, Bishop Alcine (Jeanette) Cooper, Wilbur (Flutie) Cooper, Flossie Walker, Rosetta (Henry Louis) Junior, and Elizabeth( Secre) McNutt; a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, and extended family and friends.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Davis Creek Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Happy Home Baptist Church, 3215 AR-365, Redfield, AR. Burial will follow in Philadelphia Cemetery.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.