More Obituaries for Carl McKnight
Carl "Pops" McKnight


1924 - 2020
Carl "Pops" McKnight Obituary
Carl "Pops" McKnight, age 95, of Malvern passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born March 8, 1924, in Osceola, Arkansas the son of the late Rufus and Clara Bassett McKnight. Carl served in the United States Army during World War II. He was an avid coon hunter and enjoyed buying and selling antiques. Carl was of the Methodist faith and attended Gifford Assembly of God Church. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Irene Johnson McKnight and ten siblings.
Survivors, sons, Robert "Bob" McKnight (Belinda) of Malvern and Doug McKnight (Denise) of Shellsburg, Iowa; brother, Larry McKnight of Indianola, Iowa; sister, Carol McKnight of Sheridan, Iowa; thirteen grandchildren, Kristin, Justin, Zackary, Lauren, Ashleigh, Taylor, Cassidy, Aaron, Brooke, Emily, Stephanie, Shelby and Lindsey; twenty-five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 4, 2020
