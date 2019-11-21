|
|
Carol Bevill, Sr., age 85, of Malvern passed away Tuesday, November 19 at the Veteran's Hospital in Little Rock. He was born March 2, 1934, in England, Arkansas the son of the late Dewey Bevill and Hazel Beatrice Cotton Ross. Carol served in the United States Army. He was a charter member of Tulip Memorial Baptist Church and Tulip Volunteer Fire Department. Carol was also a member of the American Legion of Malvern and a mason. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Carol "Eddie" Bevill, Jr.; three wives, Lavana "Tookie" McCrackin, Elva Varnell and Peggy Smith; special friend, Betty Berryhill and step-father, Benton Ross.
Survivors, daughters, Linda (Philip) Cathey of Banks, Shirley Arnold of Tulip and Samantha Bevill of Malvern; grandchildren, Sharon, Bryan, Daniel, Michael Kyria, David and Jennifer; nine great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Nona McCrackin.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 21 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Services will be Friday, November 22 at 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tulip Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daniel Bevill, Dick Rinehart, Brian McCrackin, Allison Ramsey, Jordan Ables and Kevin Yow. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Bevill, David Arnold and Bryan Summerford.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Azar, Dr. Ledbetter, Dr. McGloflin, Shelley Evans, APN, Linda and Paulette, RNs and hospice team, Regina and Rodney.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 21, 2019