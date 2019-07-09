Carol Ruth Fairbanks Nugent, age 77, of Malvern entered the embrace of her heavenly father on July 8th, 2019. She was born November 26, 1941, in Fort Worth, Texas to Drexel Roosevelt and Lila Mae Baird Fairbanks. She was a homemaker and member of the First Assembly of God Church, Malvern. Carol was a joy and a blessing to all who knew her. She will forever be in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Reverend Edward Ray Fairbanks.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of sixty years, Calvin Nugent of Malvern; her sister Betty Timmons of Texas; her sister-in-law, Reverend Janetta Fairbanks of Texas; three children, Terry Nugent PhD. Of Monticello, AR., Calvin Michael Nugent of Texas; Daniel Nugent and his wife Julia of Texas; five grandchildren, Chris, Collin and LeAnne of Texas and Nicholas and Mikaela of Monticello; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends around the world.

Visitation will be Wednesday July 10, 5:00-6:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Thursday July 11, 10:00 am Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Bobo and Rev. Paul Grigsby officiating. Burial will be at Lone Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Matt Crutchfield, Adam Crutchfield, Michael Grant, Colton Henard, Dirk Boyett, and Bryan Riggan

Pallbearers are Matt Crutchfield, Adam Crutchfield, Michael Grant, Colton Henard, Dirk Boyett, and Bryan Riggan

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.