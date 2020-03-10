|
|
Carolyn Ann Goodman Beasley, age 80, of Malvern passed away Friday March 6, 2020 at her home. She was born October 12, 1939 in Malvern the daughter of Mace Thrasher and Mamie Alice Paul Goodman. Carolyn was retired from the Malvern School District having worked in the cafeteria for many years. She was a member of Damascus Missionary Baptist Church, and loved to read.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David Kenneth Beasley, brother, Frank Goodman.
Survivors daughters, Sue Ellen Ray of Benton, Jennifer Gail Pafford (husband Scott) of Waycross, Georgia, Sister, Betty Jean Pierce (husband Billie George), sister-in-law, Mary Ann Goodman all of Malvern, Grandchildren, Jacob Ray, Brittney Ray, Jordan Pafford, Landon Pafford, nieces and nephews, Karen Goodman, Robert Goodman, Terri Lucas and Darrell Pierce.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, from 1-2PM at Regency Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday March 10, at 2:30PM at Damascus Cemetery with Brother Rickey Poynor officiating.
Pallbearers are Scott Pafford, Buddy Hathcock, Jordan Pafford, Landon Pafford, Robert Goodman and Darrell Pierce.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 10, 2020