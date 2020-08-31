1/1
Carolyn Cecile Evans
1938 - 2020
Carolyn Cecile Evans was born on January 3, 1938, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas to Joseph Cecil and Blanche Ellen Carter Evans. Carol left this side of eternity August 27, 2020 in Thomaston, Georgia. Her father took his journey on the same date in 1977.

Carol lived most of her life In Malvern, graduating from Malvern High School class of 1955. In Carol`s later years she worked at the senior adult center in Malvern. Carol had moved to Georgia four years ago to be near her sons.

She was preceded by her parents, a son, Darryl lee Overturf and father of her three sons, Alvin Lee Overturf.

Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Mark Duane Overturf (Gail), and Alvin Scott Overturf of Georgia, two grandsons Zakary Overturf and Aaron Scott Overturf one granddaughter Allison Storm Overturf. Brother Joseph E. (Bud) Evans (Shirley) of Benton Arkansas, Sister Barbara Annette Evans (Rick) of Springfield Missouri, two nephews, Kevin Evans and Chad Lisenby and three nieces Connie Evans, Angela Evans Ferrell (Brad), Kim Lisenby Pugh and their children and grandchildren and cousins too numerous to list.

Family will have a private memorial graveside service at a future date at Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison Arkansas, alongside of her mother and father.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
