Carolyn Lawrence Batts, age 80 of Malvern, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Hot Springs. She was born on July 7, 1938 in Hot Spring County to the late Otho Roy Lawrence and Florence Ruth Coston Lawrence. Reared and receiving her early education in the Malvern Public Schools, she attended Hendrix College, and earned her BSE and MSE degrees from Henderson State Teachers College. Carolyn retired as an elementary school teacher after 43 years. During her career she taught at Glen Rose, Prattsville, and Malvern elementary schools. She was a member and past treasurer of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association. Carolyn was also a faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She enjoyed growing beautiful flowers, travelling, crocheting, and doing cross stitching. Carolyn was a doting mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also fond of her "kitty cats", and over the years, was a loving mother to many coddled felines.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, James Edward Batts, to whom she was married on June 10, 1958 in the First Methodist Church in Malvern; by her children, Ruth Ann Batts Farrimond (Matthew Raborn) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Roy Bruce Batts (Nancy Koon) of Haskell, Arkansas; grandson, Seth Jarrod Batts and his wife Samantha; granddaughter, Grace Marie Farrimond; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Sophia Batts; nephew, Richard Means and his son, Nathaniel Means; sister-in-law, Anne Bell; brother-in-law, Judson Batts, and her kitties, Wiggles and Britches.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Marie Lawrence and Florence Hazel Means.

Visitation at St. Paul United Methodist Church will begin at one o'clock Friday afternoon, March 15, 2019, followed by the funeral service at two o'clock. Dr. F. Gladwin Connell and Reverend Ryan Bachuss will lead the service.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to St. Paul United Methodist Church, or the Malvern Senior Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.

