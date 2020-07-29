Carolyn Roberts Bennett, 74, of Bismarck, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born July 14, 1946 to the late Woodrow Roberts and Lavelle Ledbetter Roberts in Arkadelphia. She is also preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Boyd Z. Bennett.
Carolyn was a faithful member of Caney Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her children and grandchildren and one of her favorite past times was watching them play sports. She also was an avid Razorback fan. Carolyn retired from JC Penny of Arkadelphia in 2002.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Kevin Bennett (Stephanie); daughter, Alicia Robertson (Brad) both of Bismarck; three grandchildren, Parker Robertson (Brennan), Collier Robertson and Caylin Bennett; and sister, Sandra Rogers (Jimmy) of Bismarck.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Caney Missionary Baptist Church with Ralph Ruffin and Pat Greer officiating. Burial will be in Caney Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Wednesday, July 29, 2020. at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home.
Online Guestbook: www.ruggleswilcox.com
State of Arkansas COVID-19 directives: Face coverings required. Maintain social distancing.