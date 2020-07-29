1/1
Carolyn Roberts Bennett
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Roberts Bennett, 74, of Bismarck, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born July 14, 1946 to the late Woodrow Roberts and Lavelle Ledbetter Roberts in Arkadelphia. She is also preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Boyd Z. Bennett.
Carolyn was a faithful member of Caney Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her children and grandchildren and one of her favorite past times was watching them play sports. She also was an avid Razorback fan. Carolyn retired from JC Penny of Arkadelphia in 2002.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Kevin Bennett (Stephanie); daughter, Alicia Robertson (Brad) both of Bismarck; three grandchildren, Parker Robertson (Brennan), Collier Robertson and Caylin Bennett; and sister, Sandra Rogers (Jimmy) of Bismarck.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Caney Missionary Baptist Church with Ralph Ruffin and Pat Greer officiating. Burial will be in Caney Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Wednesday, July 29, 2020. at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home.
Online Guestbook: www.ruggleswilcox.com
State of Arkansas COVID-19 directives: Face coverings required.  Maintain social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home - Arkadelphia
517 Clay St.
Arkadelphia, AR 71923
870-246-4551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home - Arkadelphia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved