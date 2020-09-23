Carolyn Ruth Roland Lormand of Malvern, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020 at CHI St. Vincent's in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She was born February 16, 1939 in Poyen, Arkansas, the youngest of eight children to E.L. and Mattie Heitman Roland.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters: Edith Davis, Reatha Edwards, Mildred (Kate) Plummer, Gracie Stinson, and Neoma Edwards and by two brothers: John Rowland and Wayne Roland. She was also preceded in death by her four cats who were like her babies and were dearly loved.
She is survived by a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her very much.
Carolyn graduated from Poyen High School in Poyen, Arkansas in 1957 and went on to be an x-ray technician for some years. She later attended Draughns Business College in Little Rock, Arkansas and graduated with a degree in business.
Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and San Diego, California before retiring to Arkansas to be near her Family. She worked as a secretary in many capacities before settling into a position for a doctor at the County Children's Hospital in San Diego, California where she eventually retired from. She was instrumental in assisting this doctor in writing a book in which she was honorably mentioned.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Poyen cemetery in Poyen, Arkansas with Rev. Jason Keisler officiating. Visitation will be at graveside at 1 P.M. and services at graveside at 2 P.M.
Please follow Covid-19 protocol.
