Carrell Buck, age 79, of Lono passed away Saturday May 18, 2019. He was born June 29, 1939, in Okolona, Arkansas. Carrell was a mechanic for many years for Howard Corder and Smart Chevrolet Dealerships, and also ran Buck's Grocery at Lono for many years. He was of the Baptist faith.
Carrell loved hunting fishing but his greatest love was watching his grandkids playing baseball.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Judith McGriff Buck, and niece Anja Dial.
Survivors include his daughter Tina Webb (husband Steve) of Lono, grandchildren, Hunter Welch, Colton Welch (wife Taylor), Chizum Webb (wife Brandi) great-grandchildren, Peyton Welch and Ava Webb, Brother and Sister- In Laws, Orland and Barbara Dial, special niece Deanna Webb (husband Stacy), great-nieces Hope and Faith Webb and numerous other nieces and nephews and host of friends.
The family will be having private family services.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 21, 2019