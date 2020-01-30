|
|
Carrol Floyd Robertson, 80, passed away on January 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on March 24, 1939 in Malvern, AR. Carrol was first and foremost a family man who spent his life being a great example for his children and grandchildren on what a patriarch should be. He enjoyed his time outdoors especially working with his cattle and in his garden. He was a huge pillar in the community and will be greatly missed.
Carrol is preceded in death by grandmother, Grace Burts; mother, Irene Smith; Brother, Ferrel Siratt and a sister, Joyce Felty.
Carrol is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patsy Robertson; his children, Mona (Marty) Garrick, and Angie Roberts both of Malvern; his grandchildren, Josh (Jessica) Garrick, Caleb Garrick, Eric (Misti) Roberts, Megan (Patrick) Scott and Gracie Garrick. He also leaves behind 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren all of Malvern, AR.
A visitation for Carrol will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern with funeral services to follow at 2:00 PM with Brother Scott Efird officiating. Interment will be at Lone Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charles Burks, Fred Jackson, Donnie Patrick, Kenny Mitchell, Dennis Mitchell and Sammy Hedges. Honorary Pallbearers are Harold Keeney, Wayne Nugent, William Burks and Wayne Dyer.
The Robertson family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Webb and staff at Genesis Cancer Center and Arkansas Hospice.
Guest may leave a condolence at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral home in Malvern, AR.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 30, 2020