Carroll Gene Lingo, 60, of Malvern, AR, passed away peacefully on July 2nd, 2020 after a lengthy illness. His days on earth he enjoyed anything to do with outdoors, being with his friends and family, his beloved pets, and fishing with Clifton Montgomery and Steven Cullins.
Preceding him in death is his parents Bobby Gene Lingo and Judith C Brady (Leyba), a sister Tammy Lingo and niece Tiffany Gatlin.
Those left behind to cherish his memories are his brothers and sisters Melissa Echals (Curtis) of Malvern, AR, Robin Womack (Billie) of Huttig, AR, Terresa Wilkerson and Shelly Fitzgerald both of Hot Springs, AR, Billy Bob Lingo of Springdale, AR, and Bobby Lingo (Kelsey) of El Dorado, AR, Carroll had numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends that loved him dearly. His best friend Mike Galloway and his two sons Jason and Shane Galloway, and Courtney Galloway he loves as if they were his own and taught them many things in life that they will forever cherish.
Carroll was full of life, joke, and smiles. And there was never a dull moment when in his presence, but many memories made to be cherished for a lifetime. To know Carroll was to love Carroll and anything to do with outdoors you had him at heart.
Memorial Services will be held July 12th, 2020 at 2 P.M. at the river (behind Walmart).
It is never goodbye, but I will see you later.
Cremation arrangements were made under the direction of Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern, Arkansas.