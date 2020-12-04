Carroll Stanley Woods, age 74, of Malvern passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born March 14, 1946, in Carthage, the son of the late James Robert and Ada Louise Brown Woods. Carroll served in the United States Army and was a deacon at Francois Missionary Baptist Church. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, J.T. Woods and Roy Woods; sisters, Sharon Gilliam, Aline Hicks, Joan Bulman, Donna Zietlow and Maxine Woods.
Survivors, wife, whom he married on June 26, 1970, Brenda Bartlett Woods; son, Chris Woods (wife, Charlotte) of Malvern; daughter, Stacey Woods Bonds (husband, Jeff) of Tucson, Arizona; brothers, Max Woods of Hobbs, New Mexico and Bobby Woods of Bauxite; sister, Winnie Lee Smithers of North Little Rock and grandchildren, Michael Bonds, Matthew Bonds, Jack Bonds, Bethany Woods and Hunter Woods and two great grandchildren, Kayden Bonds and Tyler Bonds.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 3 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held Friday, December 4 at 2:00pm at Francois Cemetery with Brother W.A. Dillard officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Bonds, Michael Bonds, Matthew Bonds, Hunter Woods and Steve Woods.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Francois Missionary Baptist Church cemetery fund.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.