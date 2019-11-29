|
|
Catherene V. Nichols, age 86 of Traskwood passed away Wednesday November 27, 2019 at the Alcoa Pines Health and Rehab. She was born February 26, 1933, in Poyen, Arkansas to Dewey E. and Mabel Irene (May) Holiman Finley. She was a Poyen High School graduate, homemaker and member of Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church. She loved to travel to Colorado with her husband, Morris.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Pam Hamm, Brother, Curt Finley, and sister Dorothy Harper.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Morris E. Nichols to whom she married May 6, 1951, daughter, Sondra Cloud (husband Norman) of Traskwood, granddaughter, Ashley Cooper (husband Jason) of Traskwood, granddaughter-in- law, Tammy Cloud, great-grandchildren, Katie and Evan Cloud, sister-in-law Sue Finley of Russellville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday December 1, 2:00-4:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Services will be Monday December 2, 2:00 pm in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brothers Tony Williams and Maxie Haynes officiating. Burial will be at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wes Pate, Russ Winchel, Jason Cooper, Melvin Finley, Michael Holiman, and Ronnie Cloud.
A special thanks to Baptist Health-HSC, Baptist Health Little Rock, and Saline Memorial Hospice Nurses and staff.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 30, 2019