Catherine Ann McClendon, 79, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in Atlanta, GA.



Catherine Ann McClendon was a native of Malvern, Arkansas, born to Lucious and Mae Julia Tatum. After attending Wilson High School, she moved to San Francisco, California, and married William McClendon, Jr., of Camden SC. They celebrated 42 years of marriage and raised three sons. Catherine became known as a caretaker to all. She was a faithful and active member of Bible Based Fellowship Church in Tampa, Florida. In addition to her husband, Catherine was preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Frank Tatum of Malvern, Arkansas.



She is survived by: three sons, Paul McClendon of Houston, TX, Dexter McClendon of Tampa, FL and Carlton McClendon (Carol) of Atlanta, GA; a brother, Joe Tatum of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Exie Canady of Malvern, AR, and Neomia Leeper of Marysville CA; one grandchild, Kia Williams of Lake City, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Those who wish to remember Catherine in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Bible Based Fellowship Church, 4811 Ehrlich Rd., Tampa, FL, 33624.

