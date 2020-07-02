1/1
Catherine Ann McClendon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Ann McClendon, 79, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in Atlanta, GA.

Catherine Ann McClendon was a native of Malvern, Arkansas, born to Lucious and Mae Julia Tatum. After attending Wilson High School, she moved to San Francisco, California, and married William McClendon, Jr., of Camden SC. They celebrated 42 years of marriage and raised three sons. Catherine became known as a caretaker to all. She was a faithful and active member of Bible Based Fellowship Church in Tampa, Florida. In addition to her husband, Catherine was preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Frank Tatum of Malvern, Arkansas.

She is survived by: three sons, Paul McClendon of Houston, TX, Dexter McClendon of Tampa, FL and Carlton McClendon (Carol) of Atlanta, GA; a brother, Joe Tatum of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Exie Canady of Malvern, AR, and Neomia Leeper of Marysville CA; one grandchild, Kia Williams of Lake City, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Those who wish to remember Catherine in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Bible Based Fellowship Church, 4811 Ehrlich Rd., Tampa, FL, 33624.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved