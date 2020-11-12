1/1
CB Block
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CB's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CB Block, 86 of Malvern, Arkansas transitioned from Labor to Reward on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Malvern, AR.  CB was born October 10, 1934 in Monticello, Arkansas to the late Cleveland and Artie Owens Block. CB attended New Light School, in Drew County, Monticello, Arkansas.CB and Rebie was joined together in holy matrimony on April 25, 1959.  They were married for 61 years,  In 1964 CB moved his wife and children from Monticello, Arkansas to Malvern, Arkansas. CB and Rebie  raised eight children.CB worked at Amoco Foam Products Co. and Pactiv Corporation for many yeas. CB was preceded in death by his sons: CB Block Jr.  and Randy Block. CB leaves to cherish his memories his wife; Rebie Block of Malvern; sons: Jerry Block of Lola, KS, Larry Block of Hot Springs, AR, Gary Block of Malvern, AR,  Pended Block of Salt Lake City, UT and Billy Shepherd of Monticello, AR; daughters: Linda Faye Cooper (Kenny) of Wichita, KS, Vatries Gulley (Johnie) of Malvern, AR, Masie (Peggy) Babb of Hot Springs, AR and Audrey Block of Malvern, AR; grandchildren, great-grandkids and special godson Darryle Tippens.  Walk Through Visitation: 2p-6p Friday, November 11 at funeral home. Funeral:11a Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Deliverance Temple Institute COGIC (MASK REQUIRED). Services entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors www.samuellvanceandsons.com 337-0100

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral
11:00 AM
Deliverance Temple Institute COGIC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samuel L Vance & Sons Funeral Directors
413 West Page Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Samuel L Vance & Sons Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved