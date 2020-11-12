CB Block, 86 of Malvern, Arkansas transitioned from Labor to Reward on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Malvern, AR. CB was born October 10, 1934 in Monticello, Arkansas to the late Cleveland and Artie Owens Block. CB attended New Light School, in Drew County, Monticello, Arkansas.CB and Rebie was joined together in holy matrimony on April 25, 1959. They were married for 61 years, In 1964 CB moved his wife and children from Monticello, Arkansas to Malvern, Arkansas. CB and Rebie raised eight children.CB worked at Amoco Foam Products Co. and Pactiv Corporation for many yeas. CB was preceded in death by his sons: CB Block Jr. and Randy Block. CB leaves to cherish his memories his wife; Rebie Block of Malvern; sons: Jerry Block of Lola, KS, Larry Block of Hot Springs, AR, Gary Block of Malvern, AR, Pended Block of Salt Lake City, UT and Billy Shepherd of Monticello, AR; daughters: Linda Faye Cooper (Kenny) of Wichita, KS, Vatries Gulley (Johnie) of Malvern, AR, Masie (Peggy) Babb of Hot Springs, AR and Audrey Block of Malvern, AR; grandchildren, great-grandkids and special godson Darryle Tippens. Walk Through Visitation: 2p-6p Friday, November 11 at funeral home. Funeral:11a Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Deliverance Temple Institute COGIC (MASK REQUIRED). Services entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors www.samuellvanceandsons.com
