Charles Clinton Hall, 79, of Malvern passed away on October 9, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 18, 1940, in Fairgrange, IL to Wilburn and Violet Belle Hall.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn and Violet; loving wife, Joyce Hall; two sisters, Lillie Doolin, and Norma Zigler; and two brothers; Harold Hall and Zollie Hall.
Charles is survived by his children, Crystal Hall, Deborah Watson, Kurt Belote, Charles Ray Hall and Clinton Hall; brothers, John Hall and Albert Hall; and sister ,Dorothy Medlem. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other friends and loved ones.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern with J.D. Courtney officiating. Visitation will start one hour prior to the funeral service.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. Guests may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 12, 2019