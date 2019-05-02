Charles E. Ainsworth age 81 of Malvern passed away April 29, 2019 at his home. He was born October 3, 1937 in Malvern to the late Carl and Lessie Taylor Ainsworth. Charles was a 1955 graduate of Malvern High School. He was a United States Navy Veteran. Charles was plant mechanic for Alcoa, of the Baptist faith and past Master of Rockport Lodge #58. He loved to fish and hunt.

Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Jamie Keys.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years Mary Ainsworth of Malvern, son, Robert L. Ainsworth and his wife Janet of Texarkana TX, daughter, Jackie Burks and her husband Tommy of Malvern, grandchildren, Jakob Elliott, Travis (Kirby) Kilpatrick, Forrestt Ainsworth, Stoney Burks and Cierra Burks, one great grandchild Braxton Breckenridge, two sisters Carlotta Willis of Perla and Marcella Standridge of Malvern, and niece Carla Montgomery, nephews. Mike Keys and Kenny Rogers.

Visitation will be held Thursday May 2, from 6-8pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Service will be Friday May 3, 2:00pm Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Green officiating. Honorary pallbearer will be Dewayne Bowen. Burial will be in Rockport Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.