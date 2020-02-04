|
Charles F. Baker age 82 of Rockport passed away January 31, 2020. He was born October 27, 1937 in Hattieville AR to Fred and Izora Tanner Baker. Charles was in the concrete and asphalt construction business all his life, later starting his own company Baker's Construction. He was a member of The Pentecostal Church, a committed Christian and an Elder. He loved to hunt, fish, and work on antique trucks. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife of sixty-two years, Willie Faye Hughes Baker, sister; Caraleen Bynum, granddaughter; Hannah Cloud, one baby son and several great grandbabies.
Survivors include his wife Sharon Baker, three sons; Doug (Sandra) Baker of Rockport, David (Ginger) Baker of Magnet Cove, Kevin (Melinda) of Rockport and one daughter Nina (Jessie) Cranford of Malvern, one brother Bob (Bonnie) Baker of Paris AR, one sister Judy (Wayne) Thacker of Roseville AR, brother-in-law Roger Bynum of Sherwood AR, ten grandchildren; Justin Baker, Jennifer (Gary) Cate, Charles Cranford, Tammy Cloud (Michael Brooks), Kenny (Reba)Cranford, Benji (Kayla) Cranford, Cheri (Chad) Richard, Brandan Arivette, Cody (Keri) Baker, Brett Baker (Emily Kosters), twelve great grandchildren, Kadin Baker, Bryce Baker, Calvin Arivette, Katie Cloud, Evan Cloud, Lane Cranford, Kennedy Cranford, hazel Cranford, Elijah Cranford, Elizabeth Cranford, Jonathan Richard, Jennnessa Richard numerous nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends, step children Ray (Leah) Floyd of Hot Springs, Julia (Bo) Pullman of Stuttgart, Cynthia Floyd and Kathryn (Rual) Gonzales all of Malvern, twelve step grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral service will be Tuesday February 4, at 2:00pm in Regency Chapel with visitation one hour to service with Pastor Roger Bynum and Rev. Timmy Ryan officiating. Pallbearers will be Justin Baker, Charles Cranford, Kenny Cranford, Benji Cranford, Kadin Baker, Brandon Arivette, Kenny Russell and joseph Jones. Honorary pallbearers; Evan Cloud, Elijah Cranford and Lane Cranford. Burial will be in Cooper Cemetery.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 4, 2020