Charles Henry House, age 93 of Rockport, died Friday in Hot Springs. He was born in Malvern on June 14, 1926 to the late James Taylor "Doc" House and Pearl Lyons House. Reared and educated in Malvern, he was a long-distance trucker, having worked many years for Featherlite Corporation. Mr. House was a United States Army veteran, having served in the European Theatre, and participating in the Battle of Berlin. For his military service, he was awarded both the Silver Star and the Bronze Star. Mr. House was the widower of the late Virginia Dorris House.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Robin House Hayes, two sisters and two brothers.
Mr. House is survived by his children, Charles Mayhlon House and his wife, Renee of Malvern, Larry B. House of Alma, and Jerry House; by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He also leaves behind his dear friend and companion, Sarita Taylor.
Graveside services will be held in Rockport Cemetery on Monday afternoon, April 20, 2020, at two o'clock with Brother Bob McMullen officiating, and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2020