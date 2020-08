Charles Larry Rowland Jr age 73 of Malvern passed away August 17, 2020. He was born January in Malvern to Charles Larry Sr and Annie Mae Lackey Rowland. He worked for West Bend for many years and graduated from Malvern High School. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Anita Phillips.



Survivors include his brother in law Clark Phillips from Leola.



Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store