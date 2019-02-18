Charles Motes, age 80 of Malvern, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Hot Springs. He was born on June 14, 1938 in White County, Arkansas to the late Casey Motes and Evelyn Gage Motes. Reared and receiving his early education in White County, as a young man he moved with his family to Kentucky. He had been a resident of Malvern for 46 years. Mr. Motes was a mechanic by trade and was a member of the Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Janie Black Motes, to whom he was married on December 21, 1972 in Malvern; by his children, Tracy Finley and his wife, Tonia of Malvern, Lee Motes and his wife, Rachel of Traskwood, Joseph Motes of Alabama, Nick Motes and his wife, Jennie of Texas, and Gayla Haines of Texas; a sister, Reba Jackson of Wingfield, Alabama; and by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Motes was also preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Harvey, and a grandson, Chris Motes.

The family will receive friends at J. A. Funk Funeral Home on Saturday evening, February 16, 2019, from five until seven o'clock.

As per his wishes, there will be no services. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary